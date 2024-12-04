Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Sunday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.32.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

