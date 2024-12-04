Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTSGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Sunday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.32.

Metcash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Metcash (ASX:MTS)

