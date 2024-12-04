Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 22.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $601.88 million, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

