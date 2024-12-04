Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New $113,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 56.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $207.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

