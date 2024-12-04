IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

IMG stock opened at C$8.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$125,580.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$250,102.80. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

