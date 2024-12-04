Miller Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,106,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $166.87 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.