Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,023. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.61.

ISRG opened at $541.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.25 and a 200 day moving average of $471.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

