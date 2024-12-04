Ascent Group LLC Purchases 4,058 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

