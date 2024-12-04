NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 1.4% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 86,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NetEase by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after buying an additional 306,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

NetEase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

