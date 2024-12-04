Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

