Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

