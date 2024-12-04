Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BGSF Q3 Earnings

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BGSF in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BGSF’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BGSF’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

BGSF Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of BGSF

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BGSF has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 500,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BGSF by 500.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 360,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.