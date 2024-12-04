Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 35,708 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,708 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRIX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $546,680.16. This represents a 18.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $57,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,661. This trade represents a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock valued at $437,453. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.