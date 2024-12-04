Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

