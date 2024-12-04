Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock Holdings Cut by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP lessened its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,500 shares during the quarter. Perimeter Solutions accounts for about 4.3% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $90,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRM. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Pennant Select LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% in the third quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 243.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 51,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRM opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,367.45. This trade represents a 15.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

