Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 54.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

