Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Oscar Health worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 900.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 507,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $9,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $146,050.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,330.88. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $117,809.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,872.96. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 150,360 shares valued at $2,645,074. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.78 and a beta of 1.63. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

