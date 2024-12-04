Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MIO opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,845,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,294,630.56. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 57,243 shares of company stock worth $693,638.

