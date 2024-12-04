Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,443,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,485,235 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $21.30.

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 in the last ninety days. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

