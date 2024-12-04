Prana Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $61,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.34. The company has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.