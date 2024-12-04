Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/4/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/4/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

11/26/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

10/30/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – YPF Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

