Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOUR opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

