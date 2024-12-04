Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Drops By 8.8%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. CRH has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

Institutional Trading of CRH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.