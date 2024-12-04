TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Darryll E. Dewan Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 40,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,941.08. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSS Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.14 million, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.92. TSS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

