TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Darryll E. Dewan Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 40,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,941.08. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TSS Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSSI stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.14 million, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.92. TSS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
