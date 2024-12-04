UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159,022 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.94% of THOR Industries worth $55,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,356,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,590,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,832 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.59. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

