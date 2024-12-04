David F. Dierker Sells 2,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $70,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,927.04. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

PEBO opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

