Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,709 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

UNP stock opened at $236.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

