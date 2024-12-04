Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $4,171.18 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $3.24 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $4,171.18 or 0.04348057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,790.22 or 0.99852217 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,647.70 or 0.99703655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 463,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 463,573.23409276. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 4,107.20514413 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,104,897.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.