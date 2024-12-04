What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Autoliv Q4 Earnings?

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

View Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Down 2.8 %

ALV opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Autoliv by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.