Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,827 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,512.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,069.33. This represents a 0.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,031 shares of company stock worth $647,341.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

