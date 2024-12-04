William H. Carson Purchases 3,200 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $17,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,448. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Annexon Trading Up 3.4 %
ANNX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $550.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 116.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 2,068,294 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $10,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at $8,484,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Annexon by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,053 shares during the last quarter.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
