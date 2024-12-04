Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $43,800.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,398.52. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 344,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $370.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

