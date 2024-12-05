BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.83 and last traded at $116.61. 121,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 809,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

