Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,550 ($19.70) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($19.82), with a volume of 8722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($20.58).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRK
Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance
Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 49 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top Tax-Efficient Investments to Maximize Your Wealth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Stellantis Stock Falls as CEO Departs: What Investors Should Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 2 Stock Picks for Year-End: 1 to Keep, 1 to Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.