Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,550 ($19.70) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($19.82), with a volume of 8722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($20.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRK

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £249.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4,064.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,724.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,892.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 49 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.