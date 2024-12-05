Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $111.38 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $111,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in BlackRock by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,991,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $1,034.84 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $742.22 and a 12 month high of $1,068.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,000.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $892.90. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

