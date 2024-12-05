Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $18.61 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.18 million, a P/E ratio of -362.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $7,350,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 384,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after buying an additional 165,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

