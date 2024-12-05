Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.880-14.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.770-2.820 EPS.

SNPS stock traded down $60.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $527.66. 2,512,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,477. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

