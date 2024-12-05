Diaceutics’ (DXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.
Diaceutics Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of DXRX stock opened at GBX 116.35 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.70. Diaceutics has a 52 week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 136 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of £98.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3,878.33 and a beta of 0.58.
About Diaceutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diaceutics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- SCHD: A Core Addition to Your Dividend Investment Portfolio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zscaler: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.