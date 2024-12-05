Diaceutics’ (DXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

Diaceutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DXRX stock opened at GBX 116.35 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.70. Diaceutics has a 52 week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 136 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of £98.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3,878.33 and a beta of 0.58.

About Diaceutics



Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

