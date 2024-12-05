Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.73 and last traded at $188.55, with a volume of 761477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at about $29,479,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,453,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

