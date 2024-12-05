Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.310-5.510 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.74.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

