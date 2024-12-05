State Street Corp Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,413,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

HON opened at $229.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

