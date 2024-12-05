Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17)-$(0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5-78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.06 million.

Domo Price Performance

Domo stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 466,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,949. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,340.35. This trade represents a 3.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

