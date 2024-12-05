KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 118,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 120,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

KAO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Featured Stories

