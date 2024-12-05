Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.50 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 210714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,134.32. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDST Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 15.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

