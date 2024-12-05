HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $207.42 and last traded at $208.24. 192,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $208.57.
HEICO Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
