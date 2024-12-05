HighTower Advisors LLC Has $56.38 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $56,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

