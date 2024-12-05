T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $243.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.98 and a twelve month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

