Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 9,612 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

