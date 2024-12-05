Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,556 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPHB opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $73.99 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

