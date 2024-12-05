Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 634 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $246.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.91 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.83.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

