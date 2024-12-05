Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $152.40 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Marriott International worth $152,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 104.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.6% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $289.63 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $202.24 and a one year high of $290.43. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.17.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.35.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

